Houston 21, Seattle 1
|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|47
|21
|22
|19
|Gordon ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Springer rf
|7
|2
|1
|4
|Moore ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Long 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Stubbs pr-lf
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Nola 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Straw pr-ss
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Court 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|6
|1
|4
|6
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker lf-1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|Bishop cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|5
|3
|2
|1
|Broxton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|049
|021
|50x
|—
|21
E_Gordon (9). LOB_Seattle 0, Houston 10. 2B_Toro 2 (2), Altuve (25), Alvarez 3 (22), Díaz (8), Tucker 2 (3), Maldonado (4), Stubbs (2). HR_Long (2), Marisnick (10), Springer (31).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Hernández L,1-6
|2
|7
|11
|7
|2
|1
|Swanson
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|LeBlanc
|3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|McClain
|1
|5
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Grotz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Cole W,16-5
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Hernández pitched to 7 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Hernández (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Joe West; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:50. A_35,569 (41,168).
