Houston 17, San Francisco 0

San Francisco 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Houston 7 0 10 0 \u2014 17 First Quarter Hou_Pierce 1 run (Ammendola kick), 7:33. Third Quarter Hou_C.Moore 16 pass from D.Mills (Ammendola kick), 11:27. Hou_FG Ammendola 45, 1:58. A_68,884. ___ SF Hou First downs 16 17 Total Net Yards 308 238 Rushes-yards 24-51 36-156 Passing 257 82 Punt Returns 1-4 4-24 Kickoff Returns 3-56 1-23 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-34 Comp-Att-Int 25-41-2 8-14-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-23 3-12 Punts 5-49.2 5-45.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 11-104 6-45 Time of Possession 31:50 28:10 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_San Francisco, Sermon 8-20, Wilson 3-16, Purdy 3-10, Mason 4-7, Lance 1-1, Sudfeld 1-0, Davis-Price 4-(minus 3). Houston, Mack 10-55, Pierce 6-37, Burkhead 10-28, Freeman 6-20, Ogunbowale 3-13, Driskel 1-3. PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 13-20-1-182, Sudfeld 5-10-1-49, Lance 7-11-0-49. Houston, Mills 6-10-1-58, Allen 2-3-0-36, Driskel 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_San Francisco, Dwelley 3-42, Jennings 3-34, Turner 3-32, Snead 2-36, M.Johnson 2-29, Fumagalli 2-26, Kroft 2-23, Juszczyk 1-15, Hasty 1-13, Davis-Price 1-10, McCloud 1-10, Sermon 1-5, Woerner 1-4, Wilson 1-2, Mason 1-(minus 1). Houston, Moore 2-35, Conley 2-15, S.Green 1-24, Ogunbowale 1-12, Jordan 1-5, Burkhead 1-3. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Ammendola 31.