Houston 122, Indiana 114

Gordon 4-8 4-4 14, Martin Jr. 4-9 0-0 10, Sengun 4-9 2-2 12, Green 10-15 9-9 33, Porter Jr. 8-14 1-2 22, Eason 3-5 2-2 9, Garuba 0-2 0-0 0, Fernando 0-2 1-2 1, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 5-14 0-0 11, Hudgins 0-1 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 3-8 1-1 8. Totals 42-88 20-22 122.
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien