Houston 101, Dallas 92

Gordon 3-9 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-2 10, Sengun 5-10 4-5 14, Ja.Green 5-15 6-7 17, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-4 17, Eason 3-5 2-2 8, Garuba 5-5 0-0 12, Martin Jr. 4-5 1-1 10, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Nix 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-75 21-24 101.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute