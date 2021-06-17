Skip to main content
Sports

Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 32 10 8 10
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 2 2 2
Engel cf 4 1 1 1 R.García ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 McCormick rf 5 1 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 Brantley lf 4 1 1 3
Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0 Stubbs ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 2 2 1 0
Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 Jones 1b 0 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 3 1 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0
Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 1
Toro 3b 4 2 2 4
Straw cf 4 0 0 0
Castro c 2 0 0 0
Chicago 000 002 000 2
Houston 300 401 20x 10

E_Moncada (6). LOB_Chicago 3, Houston 5. 2B_Goodwin (2), Correa (17). HR_Brantley (4), Altuve (16), Toro (1). SB_Toro (1). SF_Altuve (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease L,5-3 3 1-3 4 7 6 2 4
Burdi 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Foster 2 3 3 3 0 1
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 1 2
Houston
Urquidy W,5-3 7 4 2 2 1 5
Bielak 1 0 0 0 0 2
Garza Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cease (Alvarez). WP_Cease.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

More for you

T_2:45. A_21,795 (41,168).