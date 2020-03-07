Hot-shooting No. 18 and top-seeded DePaul women oust Friars

CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall and Deja Church each scored 16 points to lead four players into double-figure scoring and No. 18 and top-seeded DePaul clobbered Providence 97-59 in the Big East Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Blue Demons (26-5) shot 49% from the field — making 34 of 69 shots with 26 assists — and drained 15 3-pointers. Kelly Campbell knocked down three from distance to finish with nine points and five others each made a pair of 3s,

DePaul scored first on a Lexi Held 3-pointer and led all the way, by double digits for all but three minutes of the second quarter and by 20 or more through the second half.

Dee Bekelja addded 14 points and Held 11 for DePaul. Held, Kelly Campbell and Maya Stovall each had five assists.

Kyra Spiwak led the Friars (13-19) with 13 points, Chanell Willliams added 12 and Kaela Webb 10.

DePaul advanced to Sunday's seminfinals.

