Hornets bounce back, split two-game set with Pacers 108-105

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets avenged an earlier loss to Indiana with a 108-105 win over the Pacers on Friday night.

Terry Rozier scored 19 points and Devonte Graham added 14 points and 10 assists as the Hornets bounced back from a 116-106 loss to the Pacers two nights earlier. Rookie LaMelo Ball, who has been struggling, came alive with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the Hornets won for the second time in eight games.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points and Myles Turner had 20 points

The Hornets shot 50.6% from the field and had a season-high 35 assists.

Washington was 7 of 8 from the field after being limited to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the teams' last meeting.

The Hornets led by nine in the fourth quarter before the Pacers battled back and took the lead with three minutes remaining on a one-handed turnaround jumper from the baseline by Turner, who beat the shot clock.

The lead changed hands a few times before Rozier knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing and Graham buried a transition 3 to put Charlotte up by five.

Brodgon cut the lead to three on a driving layup. After a Charlotte turnover, the Pacers had a chance to tie, but Brodgon's 3-point try bounced off the back of the rim with 6 seconds left and the Pacers couldn't get the rebound.

TIP INS

Pacers: Doug McDermott had 11 points in 17 minutes after scoring 28 against the Hornets on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Ball had the highlight of the game in the third quarter when he leaped to grab a missed layup by Graham and dunked hard over Sabonis. ... The Hornets shot a season-best 61% in the first half to build a 64-60 lead at break.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Have a day off before hosting the 76ers on Sunday night.

Hornets: Host the Bucks on Saturday night.

___

