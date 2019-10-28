Hornets-Lakers, Box
|CHARLOTTE (101)
Bridges 8-17 5-5 23, Washington 2-7 3-4 8, Zeller 9-13 0-0 19, Rozier 6-14 4-4 19, Bacon 6-15 2-2 15, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 1-13 6-6 9, Ca.Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Co.Martin 1-1 1-2 3, Monk 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 35-91 21-23 101.
|L.A. LAKERS (120)
James 7-14 5-5 20, Davis 10-19 6-6 29, McGee 5-8 0-1 10, Bradley 4-7 0-0 8, Green 2-10 0-0 5, Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Dudley 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 8-8 0-2 16, Cook 5-9 0-0 12, Caruso 2-3 0-0 5, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 0-0 10, Daniels 2-6 0-0 5, Norvell Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-93 11-14 120.
|Charlotte
|28
|34
|18
|21—101
|L.A. Lakers
|30
|33
|24
|33—120
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 10-35 (Rozier 3-10, Bridges 2-4, Washington 1-2, Zeller 1-3, Williams 1-3, Bacon 1-5, Graham 1-6, Monk 0-2), L.A. Lakers 11-31 (Davis 3-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, Cook 2-4, Caruso 1-2, James 1-3, Green 1-5, Daniels 1-5, Bradley 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 45 (Zeller 14), L.A. Lakers 47 (Davis 14). Assists_Charlotte 19 (Graham 5), L.A. Lakers 30 (James 12). Total Fouls_Charlotte 20, L.A. Lakers 22. A_18,997 (18,997).