Holy Cross 95, Colby Sawyer 61

Kelly 4-5 2-2 10, Harvey 3-6 1-2 8, Lampron 4-6 0-0 11, Cummings 2-4 0-0 5, Joanou 0-3 0-0 0, Boone 3-15 1-2 8, Arca 4-11 0-0 8, Caraballo 1-4 0-0 3, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Nguyen 0-1 0-0 0, Abdullahi 1-2 1-2 3, Morse 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 23-61 7-10 61.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute