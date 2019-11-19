Holiday, Sabonis lead Pacers to easy win over Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Holiday had career highs with 24 points and 13 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers cruised to a 115-86 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Justin Holiday chipped in 20 points while T.J. Warren added 19 for the Pacers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points and Jarrett Allen finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who played without Kyrie Irving for a second straight game and were held to their lowest point total of the season.

Irving injured his right shoulder while Brooklyn went 2-3 on its road trip.

The Nets didn’t get a boost from being home, scoring a season-low 18 points in the first quarter and then following it up with just 17 in the second period to trail 59-35 at halftime.

Indiana, playing without Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb, also was sluggish early before tying it at 18-all.

The Pacers then blitzed the Nets with an 11-0 run to start the second quarter, getting seven straight points from Warren while opening a 29-18 advantage. Indiana later outscored Brooklyn 30-15 and led by as many as 28 points with 28 seconds remaining in the half when Naz Mitrou-Long sealed a 13-0 spurt with an uncontested layup.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots with Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple (17) watching during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in New York.

The Pacers improved to 2-0 this season against the Nets. Both of the wins have come at Barclays Center.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Besides Brogdon (back) and Lamb (ankle), the Pacers were also without T.J. McConnell (groin). … Mitrou-Long had a career-high 12 points off the bench.

Nets: Garrett Temple started in place of Irving and finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

LETS JUST WAIT SOME MORE

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Irving is not at the point yet where he can go out on the court and play due to his shoulder injury. The team chose to be cautious with Irving as it is already without the services of G Caris LeVert, who underwent right thumb surgery last Thursday.

“That’s the conclusion we came to for tonight’s game,” Atkinson said. “Best that he didn’t play.”

Irving leads the Nets with 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per game.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Will be off until Saturday when they open a four-game homestand against the Orlando Magic.

Nets: Continue their three-game homestand Wednesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

___

