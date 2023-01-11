Hofstra 77, Monmouth (NJ) 57

Foster 4-10 3-3 11, Vuga 2-4 2-2 6, Ball 3-7 0-0 8, Collins 2-10 2-2 7, Spence 2-2 0-0 6, Allen 6-11 1-1 13, Ruth 2-5 0-0 5, Holmstrom 0-2 0-0 0, Sandhu 0-0 0-0 0, Doyle 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 21-53 9-10 57.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies