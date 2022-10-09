Hill accounts for 4 TDs, Saints top Seahawks 39-32

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and the New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Hill, a versatile player who this season is listed as a tight end, also rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 9 yards, and completed the only pass he's attempted this season for a 22-yard score to fellow tight end Adam Trautman.