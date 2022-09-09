Hicks benched after missing 2 flies in Yanks' loss to Rays SCOTT ORGERA, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks was benched midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday night to close within 3 1/2 games in the AL East.
Randy Arozarena hit an RBI double in the first off Frankie Montas (5-12) to put the Rays ahead to stay.