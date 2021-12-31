Hertl's OT goal spoils Sandstrom's debut, Sharks beat Flyers JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 1:25 a.m.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored with 30.1 seconds remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks spoiled a dazzling debut by Philadelphia goaltender Felix Sandstrom with a 3-2 victory over the Flyers on Thursday night.
The 24-year-old Sandstrom made 43 saves in his first NHL appearance, but couldn't stop Hertl from close range late in overtime after a good setup by Erik Karlsson.