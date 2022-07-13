Hernández homers twice, Jays win first game under Schneider

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of two-run home runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays won their first game after firing manager Charlie Montoyo, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 Wednesday night.

Toronto swept a two-game series, taking the finale under the charge of interim manager John Schneider, who will skipper the team the rest of the season.

Hernández homered off Zack Wheeler in the fourth and went deep off Bubby Rossman in the eighth for his 13th career multihomer game. The homers were his 10th and 11th of the season.

Ross Stripling (5-3) allowed two runs in seven innings to halt a three-start winless streak as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games for the first time since June 30 and July 1 against Tampa Bay. Toronto went 1-9 in between.

Schneider was promoted from bench coach after the Blue Jays made Montoyo the third big league manager to be fired this season. The Los Angeles Angels replaced Joe Maddon with Phil Nevin on June 7, four days after Philadelphia fired Joe Girardi in favor of Rob Thomson.

Bryson Stott homered for the second straight game, a two-run shot in the seventh inning, but the slumping Phillies lost their fourth straight.

Stott’s homer was the only blemish for Stripling, who allowed two hits, walked none and struck out six.

Tim Mayza worked the eighth and Trevor Richards struck out the side in the ninth.

Wheeler (8-5) allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings to lose for the first time since June 22 at Texas.

The right-hander entered on a scoreless streak of 17 1/3 innings and kept Toronto silent until the third, when Raimel Tapia snapped Wheeler’s run with an RBI fielder’s choice.

Guerrero went deep on an awkward swing to begin the fourth, his 20th, and shrugged about the improbable homer when he returned to the dugout. Hernández followed Alejandro Kirk’s single with a drive that bounced off the top of the center field wall and went out.

Bo Bichette singled home a run in the fifth and Guerrero added a sacrifice fly as Wheeler gave up the most runs he’d allowed since Miami scored seven against him on April 17.

EPIC BATTLE

Toronto’s Santiago Espinal fouled off seven consecutive pitches, and 10 in all, before striking out swinging on the 15th pitch of his fourth-inning at bat against Wheeler.

YOUNG RIGHTY

Wearing a pinstripe dress with a Blue Jays logo on the front, three-year-old Sadie Gausman threw the ceremonial first pitch to her dad, right-hander Kevin Gausman.

OLD TIMER

“(Phillies president) Dave (Dombrowski) just said I’m the longest-tenured manager on the field today,” Thomson joked before the game. “I feel old.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (back) threw a bullpen session before the game and is likely to be activated off the IL to start Saturday against the Marlins, Thomson said.

ROSTER MOVES

Philadelphia added Rossman and INF Will Toffey from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as substitute players, and optioned RHP Michael Kelly to Triple-A.

Rossman, a former independent league pitcher, did not realize he needed to put the PitchCom receiver in his ear when he came on to pitch the eighth. Several players and umpires came to the mound, pointing toward his ear piece on the ground and showing him how to place it in his hat. The PitchCom system is not used in the minor leagues.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.53) starts Friday as Philadelphia begins a three-game series at Miami. The Marlins have not named a starter.

Blue Jays: Gausman will start Thursday against Kansas City. Gausman left a July 2 start against Tampa Bay after two innings when he was hit on the right ankle by a Wander Franco liner. The Royals have not named a starter for Thursday.

___

