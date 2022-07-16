Hernández has winning hit, Jays rally in 10th to beat Royals IAN HARRISON, Associated Press July 16, 2022 Updated: July 16, 2022 7:02 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr runs out a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Castillo throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Kansas City Royals third baseman Nicky Lopez throws to first base, not in time to put out Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr at first base during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal, top, throws to first base, not in time to put out Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin after forcing out Michael Massey, bottom, at second during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Castillo throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Saturday.
Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino hit a tie-breaking home run in the top of the 10th inning to put Kansas City up 5-3, but Toronto rallied in the bottom half against former Blue Jays reliever Joel Payamps (2-3).