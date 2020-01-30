Henry scores 21 to lift Bradley past Valparaiso 80-69

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ja'Shon Henry had a career-high 21 points as Bradley defeated Valparaiso 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Darrell Brown had 17 points for Bradley (15-7, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Nate Kennell added 15 points and eight rebounds. Koch Bar had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (11-11, 4-5). Donovan Clay added 15 points. Ryan Fazekas had 14 points.

Bradley takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso takes on Illinois State at home on Saturday.

