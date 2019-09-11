Helton confident at USC after supporter Swann resigns as AD

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Athletic director Lynn Swann seemed to be the only person standing between coach Clay Helton and a pink slip at Southern California last year.

A day after Swann's abrupt departure, Helton sounded unconcerned about his future — and not just because his new Trojans team is unbeaten.

Helton said Tuesday night that he received messages of support from interim athletic director Dave Roberts and USC President Carol Folt in the wake of Swann's resignation two weeks into the football season.

Helton was hired by previous athletic director Pat Haden, but Swann rewarded his inherited coach last year with a lucrative contract extension through 2023. Swann then declined to fire Helton after the Trojans went 5-7, their first losing season since 2000.

