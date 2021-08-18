Heaney, Rizzo, Velazquez help streaking Yanks sweep Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Heaney pitched seven smooth innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run single in his return from COVID-19, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Wednesday night to match a season best with their sixth straight victory.

Substitute shortstop Andrew Velazquez, born nearby in the Bronx, delivered a pair of RBI singles from the No. 9 spot in the batting order and combined with Rizzo on a terrific defensive play for the dramatic final out.