Hays hits for cycle to help Orioles beat Nationals 7-0 DAVID GINSBURG, Associated Press June 23, 2022
BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle, completing the feat in the midst of a steady shower and shortly before play was halted for good in Baltimore's rain-shortened 7-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
Soon after Hays doubled in the sixth inning for the cycle, rain stopped play for a second time. The game was eventually called after six innings.
