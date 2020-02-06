Hawks request waivers on newly acquired veteran center Nenê

The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on center Nenê, one day after he was acquired from Houston as part of a four-team trade.

The Hawks on Wednesday also acquired center Clint Capela from the Rockets in the four-team trade involving 12 players. In the deal, Atlanta sent guard Evan Turner and a conditional 2020 first-round pick to Minnesota and a 2024 second-round pick to Houston.

The 37-year-old Nenê has not played this season due to a left adductor strain.

The 6-foot-11 Nenê, from Brazil, has averaged 11.3 points and 6 rebounds in 18 seasons with Denver, Washington and Houston. He set career highs by averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds with Denver in the 2008-09 season.

He started in only two of 42 games with Houston last season, averaging 3.6 points per game.

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, Houston Rockets' Nene looks on during break in play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis.

