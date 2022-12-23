Hawaii 76, Pepperdine 70

Lewis 9-21 4-4 23, Porter 4-9 1-2 10, Basham 1-1 0-0 2, Mallette 5-8 5-5 15, Mitchell 3-8 2-2 9, Moore 1-4 5-5 8, Zidek 1-2 1-2 3, Coulibaly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 18-20 70.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies