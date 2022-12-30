Skip to main content
Hawaii 74, UC Davis 66

Anigwe 7-10 5-5 21, Adebayo 0-2 0-0 0, Beasley 4-12 3-4 13, Johnson 3-6 2-4 9, Pepper 7-21 2-3 16, DeBruhl 1-2 2-2 5, Milling 0-1 0-0 0, Borra 0-1 0-0 0, Rocak 1-2 0-0 2, Lose 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 14-18 66.

HAWAII (10-3)

Hepa 2-6 0-1 6, da Silva 4-11 4-4 12, Avea 4-5 0-0 9, Coleman 1-5 5-6 7, McClanahan 7-10 6-9 23, Jackson 5-9 0-0 12, Riley 1-4 1-2 3, Seck 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 16-22 74.

Halftime_Hawaii 25-23. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe 2-2, Beasley 2-3, Johnson 1-1, DeBruhl 1-2, Pepper 0-6), Hawaii 8-15 (McClanahan 3-3, Hepa 2-4, Jackson 2-4, Avea 1-1, Riley 0-1, Coleman 0-2). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_UC Davis 33 (Anigwe 8), Hawaii 33 (da Silva 10). Assists_UC Davis 11 (Pepper 7), Hawaii 10 (Avea, McClanahan 3). Total Fouls_UC Davis 23, Hawaii 16. A_5,256 (10,300).

