Hawaii 67, UC Riverside 63

Hepa 1-5 0-0 2, da Silva 7-9 4-9 18, Avea 3-7 2-2 8, Coleman 4-10 0-0 10, McClanahan 5-11 9-10 19, Riley 3-8 1-2 8, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Seck 0-0 0-0 0, Nedd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 16-23 67.

UC RIVERSIDE (14-7)

Olbrich 7-16 5-9 21, Cameron 4-13 4-4 13, Hartwell 3-10 0-0 7, Pullin 6-20 1-2 14, Tattersall 0-6 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Salaridze 1-2 1-1 3, Martinez 1-3 0-2 2, Pickens 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-72 11-18 63.

Halftime_Hawaii 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 3-12 (Coleman 2-3, Riley 1-1, Avea 0-1, Nedd 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hepa 0-2, McClanahan 0-3), UC Riverside 6-22 (Olbrich 2-3, Pickens 1-2, Pullin 1-2, Hartwell 1-4, Cameron 1-5, Martinez 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Tattersall 0-4). Rebounds_Hawaii 32 (Avea 9), UC Riverside 39 (Cameron 14). Assists_Hawaii 8 (Hepa 3), UC Riverside 10 (Cameron, Hartwell, Pullin, Tattersall 2). Total Fouls_Hawaii 19, UC Riverside 18. A_722 (3,168).

