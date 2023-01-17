Hawaii 58, CS Northridge 51

Okereke 2-4 0-0 4, Tucker 4-11 2-2 10, Allen-Eikens 3-12 1-2 8, Bostick 6-14 6-6 21, Wright 2-9 0-0 5, Igbanugo 0-4 0-0 0, Stevens 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 18-58 9-10 51.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships