Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38

Ajogbor 3-7 0-0 6, Ledlum 7-17 3-4 18, Nelson 4-7 0-0 9, Sakota 4-9 2-3 13, Silverstein 1-5 1-2 3, Tretout 2-7 0-0 5, Hemmings 3-8 1-3 7, Okpara 1-4 2-3 4, Wojcik 0-3 0-0 0, Simon 1-2 0-0 3, Pigge 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 1-1 0-0 2, Filipowski 1-1 0-0 2, Rich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 9-15 72.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute