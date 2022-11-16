Harvard 70, Northeastern 69

Ajogbor 2-5 0-0 4, Ledlum 12-17 2-5 29, Nelson 3-7 2-2 9, Sakota 2-8 2-2 6, Silverstein 4-6 0-0 8, Lesmond 1-5 0-0 3, Okpara 1-2 0-0 2, Tretout 2-3 4-6 9, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 10-15 70.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute