Harvard 69, Siena 59

Stormo 6-9 0-0 12, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Billups 2-5 4-4 9, McCollum 0-4 2-2 2, Platek 5-13 2-2 15, Baer 1-4 0-0 2, Eley 2-6 0-0 4, Kellier 3-4 0-0 7, Tekin 2-3 0-0 4, Lane 0-0 0-2 0, Birgisson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 8-10 59.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute