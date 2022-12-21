Harvard 62, UC Irvine 57

Ajogbor 1-2 0-1 2, Ledlum 8-16 0-0 18, Nelson 2-9 2-2 7, Sakota 4-9 4-4 12, Silverstein 2-4 4-5 9, Okpara 4-14 2-3 10, Hemmings 1-2 2-2 4, Tretout 0-2 0-0 0, Simon 0-0 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 14-17 62.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies