Harvard 61, Loyola Chicago 55

Alston 3-7 1-2 7, Welch 5-6 0-1 12, Kennedy 2-3 0-0 4, Norris 2-7 0-0 6, Schwieger 3-8 3-3 9, Dawson 0-3 2-4 2, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Golden 4-5 0-0 8, Edwards 1-8 0-0 3, Hutson 1-2 0-0 2, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 6-10 55.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute