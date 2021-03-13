Hartford wins America East, advances to 1st NCAA Tournament

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Austin Williams scored 20 points with eight rebounds and three steals, and Hartford earned an automatic bid to its first NCAA Tournament, beating UMass Lowell 64-50 on Saturday in the America East championship.

Fourth-seeded Hartford was in the title game for the second straight season after last year's contest against Vermont was canceled due to COVID-19. The Hawks upset the second-seeded Catamounts this year in the semifinals to make it the first time in tournament history the title game didn't include either of the top two seeds.