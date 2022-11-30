Hartford 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Almonor 5-12 0-0 11, Moore 2-6 1-2 5, Bligen 6-7 0-0 12, Roberts 4-12 2-2 11, Singleton 7-17 0-0 19, Lamaute 0-2 0-0 0, Emanuel 2-2 1-1 6, Munden 1-4 0-2 2, Blassingame 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 4-7 66.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute