Harris hits 2-run triple, streaking Braves pummel A's 13-2 CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer June 8, 2022 Updated: June 8, 2022 10:36 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run triple in the fifth inning that spoiled Jared Koenig's major league debut, and the surging Braves beat the skidding Oakland Athletics 13-2 on Wednesday night.
Ian Anderson pitched six solid innings and the Braves rallied from a 2-0 deficit for the second straight night to sweep the two-game series and extend their season-best winning streak to seven. The A's have lost eight straight and 11 of 13.