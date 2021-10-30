Harris, Embiid help lead 76ers rout of Hawks KEVIN COONEY, Associated Press Oct. 30, 2021
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Joel Embiid added 19 points and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Atlanta Hawks 122-94 Saturday night.
Philadelphia carried a 60-36 advantage over the Hawks in the paint while outscoring Atlanta by a 34-14 margin on fast-break points. Six different Sixers finished in double figures with, Tyrese Maxey (16), Seth Curry (15), Matisse Thybulle (11) and Shake Milton (11) all adding to the scoring party.