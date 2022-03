The World Famous Harlem Wizards basketball team is coming back to Darien for the second time to face off against the Darien Blue Wave Booster’s Club team for charity and laughs.

The match, set for 2 p.m. March 27 at Darien High School, 80 High School Lane, will pit the antics of some of basketball’s most skilled and professional jokesters against teachers and administrators from Darien High. Doors open at 1 p.m.

“As we emerge from a tough couple of years of restrictions on group activities, we are very happy to host the awe-inspiring Wizards face off against a talented and brave team of Darien teachers and staff in an epic throw-down, excitement-filled afternoon of basketball with plenty of extra dunks, crazy dribbles, amazing passes and fun on the court you can't even imagine,” Darien Blue Wave Booster Club President Geoff Garfield said.

“I can’t give away too much,” he said, “But our teachers are all over this and have been practicing after hours to become a lean mean fighting machine, ready to take on anything that comes their way.”

The money raised by the match will help fund the club’s programs. Sponsors include BMW of Darien, Nola Physical Therapy + Performance and Palmer’s Market.

Programs supported by the booster club, which has raised $35,000 so far this year to help supplement athletic and student-run programs, include insulated rain pants and iPads for the district’s girls’ lacrosse team; black uniforms for girls hockey and boys soccer; a new sign for the Darien High School oval to announce squash matches; insulated parka jackets with hoods for boys swimming and diving, and iPads for Darien Emergency Medical Services Post 53 fly cars and ambulances.

“Our job is to make sure all of our programs have exactly what they need to be successful,” Garfield said. “We are very fortunate to have an amazing community that wants to support our kids.”

General admission is $30 per ticket. Lap children under age 3 do not require a ticket. Reserved seating is limited. A $40 reserved seating ticket includes a Harlem Wizards poster and a $5 souvenir credit that can be used at the game.

A $60 courtside plus seating ticket includes reserved seating, an exclusive team pregame meet and greet, a Harlem Wizards poster and a $10 souvenir credit that can be used at the game.

Benchwarmer seats are new to the game in 2022. A $250 ticket — limited to 15 seats — includes all of the perks of the courtside plus ticket option, but game attendees will be able to sit on the bench with the team.

Organizers said they expect the event to sell out quickly. Tickets are available at harlemwizards.thundertix.com. Cash and venmo will be accepted.

The club will host a concession stand at the gym.

More information is available by contacting Gina Gromelski at ginagromelski@aol.com.