Hampson, Rodgers, Grichuk hit HRs, Rockies beat Nats 9-7
DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit their first home runs of the season — both three-run shots — for the Colorado Rockies in a 9-7 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series. Daniel Bard got three outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He has had six consecutive scoreless outings.