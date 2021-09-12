Hampson 2 homers, Rockies take 3 of 4 from Phillies KEVIN COONEY, Associated Press Sep. 12, 2021
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Hampson homered twice and knocked in all five runs as the Colorado Rockies dealt another blow to the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff hopes with a 5-4 victory Sunday.
Both of Hampson’s homers came on 0-2 pitches — a three-run shot in the fifth inning on a hanging curveball by Phillies starter Aaron Nola and tiebreaking a two-run blast in the seventh off Hector Neris (2-6). Philadelphia pitchers have allowed 16 homers on 0-2 counts this season, the most in the majors.