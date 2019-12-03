Hamlet, Gibson boost N. Texas past UT Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet and Umoja Gibson scored 18 points apiece and North Texas beat Texas-Arlington 77-66 on Monday night.

Hamlet finished 9 for 11 from the foul line. DJ Draper and Zachary Simmons each added 12 points for the Mean Green (3-5) and Deng Geu 10. It was North Texas’ first win on the road this season.

Brian Warren had 18 points for the Mavericks (4-5) and David Azore scored 17.

North Texas faces Oklahoma at home on Thursday. Texas-Arlington plays UC Santa Barbara at home on Saturday.

