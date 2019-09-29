Halfback pass lifts Stephen F Austin over Lamar, 24-17

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Trae Self passed for 291 yards but it was running back Da'Leon Ward who threw the winning touchdown as Stephen F. Austin defeated Lamar 24-17 on Saturday night.

Trailing for the first time in the game, Stephen F. Austin drove 75 yards in 1:29 and regained the lead when Ward hit Ryan Waugh with a 4-yard pass for the touchdown. Self ran for two points and a 24-17 lead for the Lumberjacks (1-4, 1-1 Southland).

Lamar (2-3, 0-2) went ahead 17-16 when Jordan Hoy threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mason Sikes with 6:44 remaining. The Cardinals' other touchdown came via a 15-yard pick-6 by Kyron Norwood early in the fourth quarter.

Hoy completed 19 of 36 passes for 203 yards and matched Myles Wanza with 54 yards for the team rushing lead.

Ward led the Lumberjacks with 55 yards rushing with one touchdown. Storm Ruiz kicked three field goals for SFA.