Haase, Tigers win 7th straight, finish sweep of Rangers July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 4:36 p.m.
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13), Robbie Grossman, center, and Jonathan Schoop celebrate after all scored on Haase's three-run home run to left field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Detroit.
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase watches his three-run home run to left field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Detroit.
Umpire CB Bucknor examines the glove of Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Detroit.
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Gregory Soto throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Detroit.
Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White dives and catches the fly out hit by Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Detroit.
Detroit Tigerss' Zack Short is greeted b Akil Baddoo after a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Detroit.
9 of9
DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to a season-best seven games by topping the slumping Texas Rangers 7-5 on Thursday.
Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers, who completed a four-game sweep.