FG FT Reb
FAIRFIELD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cook 18 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Ngalakulondi 21 3-6 0-0 2-7 2 4 7
Benning 37 6-12 0-0 1-6 0 0 12
Cruz 30 7-11 1-2 0-2 0 2 16
Green 33 2-12 0-0 0-1 2 5 4
Maidoh 26 1-4 2-4 1-8 2 1 4
Leach 22 2-7 1-2 0-3 1 1 6
Jeanne-Rose 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Whipple 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Mullally 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-55 4-8 4-29 7 15 54

Percentages: FG .418, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Ngalakulondi 1-2, Whipple 1-2, Cruz 1-4, Leach 1-5, Maidoh 0-1, Benning 0-3, Green 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Maidoh 3, Cook).

Turnovers: 11 (Green 5, Cruz 3, Cook 2, Leach).

Steals: 4 (Benning 2, Cook, Maidoh).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HARTFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marks 35 5-11 0-2 5-11 2 1 10
Webley 19 1-2 0-0 1-4 0 1 2
Carter 33 5-9 4-7 0-2 6 3 15
Flowers 25 6-12 0-0 2-7 0 4 13
Williams 37 2-8 4-5 1-4 1 3 8
Mitchell 22 3-8 0-1 0-1 1 1 7
Dunne 20 3-8 0-0 1-4 1 1 8
P.Henry 5 0-0 2-2 0-0 2 0 2
Hobbs 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McClain 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McCravy 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Sipkovsky 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-59 10-17 10-33 13 15 67

Percentages: FG .441, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Dunne 2-7, Carter 1-3, Flowers 1-4, Mitchell 1-5, Williams 0-2, Marks 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Marks 3, Carter).

Turnovers: 6 (Webley 2, Carter, Flowers, Marks, Williams).

Steals: 9 (Carter 4, Flowers 2, Williams 2, Dunne).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fairfield 30 24 54
Hartford 27 40 67

.