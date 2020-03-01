Gurley scores 20 to lift Furman over The Citadel 82-58

Recommended Video:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley had 20 points as Furman won its seventh consecutive home game, rolling past The Citadel 82-58 on Saturday.

Clay Mounce had 17 points for Furman (25-6, 15-3 Southern Conference). Mike Bothwell added 13 points. Alex Hunter had 12 points and six assists.

Kaelon Harris had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-23, 0-18), whose losing streak stretched to 18 games. Derek Webster Jr. added eight rebounds. Tyson Batiste had six rebounds.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Furman defeated The Citadel 78-54 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com