Gulbe scores 20, No. 5 Indiana beats Northwestern 69-58 EVAN GERIKE, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 8:16 p.m.
Northwestern forward Caileigh Walsh (10) looks for a shot as Indiana forward Kiandra Browne (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.
Northwestern guard Lauryn Satterwhite (2) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.
Northwestern guard Veronica Burton (12) shoots while being defended by Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.
Northwestern guard Laya Hartman (33) shoots during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.
Indiana forward Kiandra Browne (23) reaches for the ball as Northwestern guard Veronica Burton (12) grabs a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.
Northwestern guard Jillian Brown watches as the ball rolls out of play after she lost control while driving against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aleksa Gulbe scored 20 points and Grace Berger had 11 of her 15 points in the second half to help No. 5 Indiana pull away late for a 69-58 win over Northwestern on Thursday night.
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Indiana (19-4, 11-2 Big Ten). Mackenzie Holmes scored 6 points and had six rebounds in her first game back since Jan. 5 after having surgery on her left knee.