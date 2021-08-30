Guerrero hits 2 HRs, Ray fans 10 as Blue Jays beat O's 7-3 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Aug. 30, 2021 Updated: Aug. 30, 2021 11:13 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two homers and raised his season total to 38, Robbie Ray pitched seven innings for his first win in six starts, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 Monday night.
Guerrero hit a solo home run off right-hander Chris Ellis in the fourth inning and a three-run blast off righty Marcos Diplán in the seventh. It was the seventh multi-homer game of Guerrero’s career and his fifth this season.