Guardians solve Mariners bullpen, rally for 4-3 victory TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 1:33 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — José Ramírez homered and sparked an eighth-inning comeback with an RBI double, Zach Plesac won for the first time since early June and the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.
Ramírez hit his 26th homer off Seattle starter Luis Castillo in the fourth, then slapped a 101 mph fastball from reliever Andrés Muñoz down the left-field line as part of Cleveland’s three-run eighth.