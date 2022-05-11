Guardians-White Sox game postponed over COVID-19 outbreak May 11, 2022 Updated: May 11, 2022 2:12 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak in Cleveland's clubhouse, including a positive test for manager Terry Francona, led Major League Baseball to postpone Wednesday's series finale between the Guardians and White Sox to allow for more testing and contact tracing.
It was the first coronavirus-related postponement in the league so far this season, which started on April 7.