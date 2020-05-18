Guard Olaniyi decides to transfer from Stony Brook to Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Guard Elijah Olaniyi has decided to transfer from Stony Brook to the University of Miami.

Olaniyi announced his decision Sunday on Twitter. He's expected to sit out the 2020-21 season and has one year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-5 Olaniyi, who is from Newark, New Jersey, started 64 games in three years at Stony Brook and averaged 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 28 games last season as a junior.

