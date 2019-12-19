Guadarrama leads New Hampshire past Marist 64-56

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as New Hampshire topped Marist 64-56 on Wednesday night.

Marque Maultsby had 10 points for New Hampshire (6-5). Sean Sutherlin added 5 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Matt Turner had 14 points for the Red Foxes (1-7), whose losing streak reached seven games. Tyler Saint-Furcy added 11 points. Jordan Jones had 10 points.

Michael Cubbage, the Red Foxes' leading scorer entering the matchup at 12.0 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7) and scored five points.

New Hampshire matches up against UConn on the road on Sunday. Marist matches up against Bethune-Cookman on the road on Saturday.

