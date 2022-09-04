Grossman draws bases-loaded walk in 9th, Braves beat Marlins GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 1:37 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bob Andres/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley is congratulated after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bob Andres/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II watches his single during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bob Andres/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bob Andres/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom takes off after hitting a double during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bob Andres/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Home plate umpire Mark Ripperger receives attention after being injured during the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Ripperger left the game. Bob Andres/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Atlanta Braves' Robbie Grossman earns a bases-loaded walk during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, driving in the winning run Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bob Andres/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Atlanta Braves celebrate after Robbie Grossman, left, walked to score Matt Olson for the winning run in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bob Andres/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen, left, and catcher William Contreras, right, take a break after the home plate umpire was hit in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bob Andres/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bob Andres/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
ATLANTA (AP) — Robbie Grossman drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk against Steven Okert in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Kenley Jansen and giving the Atlanta Braves a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.
Matt Olson singled to begin the ninth to break an 0-for-22 skid and advanced to third on Michael Harris II’s double. After Okert (5-2) intentionally walked Vaughn Grissom to load the bases and pinch-hitter Travis d’Arnaud lined out against a five-man infield, Grossman took drew the walk to win it.