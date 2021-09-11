Grosel comes on to help BC complete 45-28 win over UMass DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press Sep. 11, 2021
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Dennis Grosel replaced injured starter Phil Jurkovec in the first half and passed for 199 yards, ran for a touchdown and passed for another and Boston College beat UMass 45-28 on Saturday.
Pat Garwo ran for 160 yards on 15 carries for the Eagles (2-0), who won their 11th straight against UMass.